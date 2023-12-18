A chillier day to start the week, but the mild weather isn't going away.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The week starts off chillier than our very nice Sunday. A cold front as brought the chillier temperatures, but they won’t be cold for this time of the year. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine for today as high temperatures range from the mid/upper 30s east to the upper 40s/lower 50s west. We’ll see skies become partly cloudy tonight as lows dip back into the 20s and lower 30s. Overnight, we will see winds increase a bit out of the south. Those winds will be on the breezy side out of the south southwest on Tuesday. They’ll be around 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. This will bring in some milder temperatures with highs from the upper 40s east to the low/mid 60s west. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with more sun in the afternoon. Tuesday night, the winds will die down as cloud increase from the south. We’ll see lows down into the 20s and lower 30s again. Winds will remain fairly light on Wednesday. There will be more clouds around, but temperatures will remain mild. Highs will range from the mid 40s northeast to the upper 50s southwest.

On Thursday, it looks like a system will miss us just to our southeast, so we’ll just see the mostly cloudy skies continue. It’ll be mild again with highs from the upper 40s northeast to the upper 50s southwest. More sunshine returns on Friday and this may be one of the nicest days of the week for the majority of us. Highs will range from the lower 50s northeast to the lower 60s southwest.

The weather turns more interesting going into the holiday weekend as moisture begins to move north into our area on Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. This will continue into Christmas Eve Sunday. While there is still uncertainty with the timing and how much moisture we see, this time frame looks warm enough that rainfall should be the main type of moisture. More uncertainty will come by Christmas Day as colder air begins to move eastward closer to the back half of the system. Models are split on how much cold air comes, which could determine whether this moisture stays all rain or if some snow mixes in. If the snow were to move in, the chances would be better over western areas. Long range models are trying to keep this system stuck over the middle of the country and perhaps keep moisture going for our area for several days next week. This is just too far out to talk about with any certainty. Continue to monitor the forecast in the coming days as we start to get a better feel for how things will play out. The good news is that no bitterly cold arctic air is expected going into the final week of 2023.

