Omaha archdiocese celebrates funeral Mass for murdered Nebraska priest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Archdiocese of Omaha laid Father Stephen Gutgsell to rest on Monday.

”He understood the power of God’s holy word, to transform people and he made that an important part of his priestly ministry, throughout the nearly 40 years of his priesthood,” said Bishop Joe Hanefeldt of Grand Island, who attended seminary school with Father Gutgsell. "

Mourners at the funeral Mass, including parishioners and priests, filled St. Cecilia Cathedral, located near 40th and Burt streets in Omaha.

Father Gutgsell, 65, died Sunday, Dec. 10, after Washington County deputies found him stabbed in the rectory of a Catholic church in Fort Calhoun.

“I understand that he always invited people to pray for those who will die unexpectedly, violently, or unprepared. How noteworthy, that he himself would die unexpectedly and violently. We trust however, that he was not unprepared,” Bishop Hanefeldt said.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell (Diocese of Omaha)

Following the Mass, a burial service took place at Calvary Cemetery, located at 78th and West Center Road.

The archdiocese held a public visitation, vigil, and Holy Rosary service on Sunday in Fort Calhoun.

Kierre Williams, 43, has been charged in Father Gutgsell’s murder. He appeared in Washington County court on Thursday to face charges. The prosecution has said that the suspect has had no prior connection to the priest.

Williams’ preliminary hearing is set for early next month.

