Man arrested for second-degree murder after woman shot, killed in southeast Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - A man has been arrested for second degree murder after a woman was found with a gunshot wound inside a Superior, Neb. home on Sunday and later died.

The Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, responded to a reported shooting at a home near Bloom and East 12th Streets just before Midnight.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies and Superior police officers found a woman, identified as 35-year-old Molly Gruber, inside the home with a gunshot wound. Gruber was transported to Brodstone Hospital in Superior where she died.

NSP said the suspect, 30-year-old Sebastian Dunbar, remained at the scene and was arrested for second degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and domestic violence. He has been lodged in Clay County Jail.

Following the preliminary investigation, NSP said investigators determined that the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute between the Dunbar and the Gruber. There was also a child in the home at the time, who has since been placed in protective custody.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.