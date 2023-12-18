Nebraska State Patrol closes 2023 with Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is ending 2023 with the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

During the campaign, which began Friday and runs through Jan. 1, troopers, deputies, and officers from law enforcement agencies across the country will be on patrol to remove impaired drivers from the road.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign is a national mobilization coordinated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

During the first weekend of the campaign, troopers arrested seven impaired drivers, cited 26 drivers for speeding at over 90 miles per hour, and performed 61 motorist assists.

As the campaign continues, troopers and dispatchers will be working overtime, performing high-visibility patrols across the state. This effort is made possible, in part, to grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.

So far in 2023, troopers have made 1,134 arrests for driving under the influence.

