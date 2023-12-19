Court approves evaluation of Aurora murder suspect

Caleb Arnett, 29, appeared in Hamilton County Court Tuesday.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora man accused of killing his stepfather will be evaluated to see if he’s competent to stand trial.

Caleb Arnett, 29, appeared in Hamilton County Court Tuesday morning for what was supposed to be his preliminary hearing. During the hearing, his attorney asked the court to allow for an independent evaluation to be done on Arnett to see if he’s competent to stand trial and be able to move forward with the preliminary hearing.

Arnett is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his stepfather Ross Nickolaus as well as first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony in the stabbing of two family members.

His bond remains at 10 percent of $2 million. He’s also not allowed to have any contact with either of the victims, leave Nebraska or possess any deadly weapon of any kind.

The judge granted the defense’s motion with Arnett’s next court hearing set for January 30 at 8:30 a.m.

