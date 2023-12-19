First Presbyterian Church raises millions for improvements

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - First Presbyterian Church in Hastings has some big upgrades on the way after raising $2 million through their capital campaign.

This year the church is celebrating 150 years of service the community, but it hasn’t been updated since the 1990s. The Peace Center hasn’t seen renovations since they acquired it from Hastings Public Schools in 2008.

Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett said the focus is hospitality and accessibility. They also want to be more family friendly because recently more families with young children are in their congregation. The church now holds two services on Sundays, making accessibility even more of an emphasis.

“We’re going to make our choir loft handicap accessible,” said Allen-Pickett. “We’re going to add some additional handicap accessible restrooms here in the church, also a handicap accessible door opener for our church office doors, and in general just make our space more welcoming and more friendly.”

Allen-Pickett said with the importance and history of the church being rich in the community, preservation and sustainability is also a priority. They will also remodel the kitchen and library inside the church. Allen-Pickett said a lot of wonderful fellowship happens over meals.

What’s currently the women’s restroom near the congregation will be converted into a family room called the “Wiggle Room.” That will have a television monitor allowing parents to watch service comfortably while calming young children. One church member said they don’t want accessibility to be a barrier for those who want to come.

“We want to make sure that we’re accessible to everybody and welcoming to anyone; current members and community members or future members as well,” said Jodi Graves, church member and Executive Director of United Way of South Central Nebraska. “We also want to make sure that we’re forward thinking and looking into the future and making sure that we have facilities that are good not only from the past 150 years but now looking forward 150 years.”

Allen-Pickett said renovating the Peace Center is something that will benefit the entire community.

“We really see the Peace Center as a vibrant community center for the whole of Hastings,” said Allen-Pickett. “Currently there are about 15 different community groups that utilize the Peace Center’ and so we want to make sure that those community groups feel welcome there and know that they are are honored and valued and we hopefully will have more community groups utilizing the space once we get some of the updates and renovations done.”

Allen-Pickett said the major upgrades will be in the Peace Center will be kitchenettes added to the conference rooms, large windows, a fresh paint job, and a new gym floor. For some organizations the Peace Center has become vital.

“As the Toys for Tots program has grown and we needed to serve more people we just outgrew the space that we were using, and so I called Pastor Greg and the church and said ‘Is there any chance that we can use the facilities at the Peace Center and they said absolutely of course,’ and that’s really been a game changer for us.” said Graves.

Graves said being able to use the Peace Center allowed them to serve over 600 children last week. She said renovating the Peace Center allows for more programs to better serve the community. Carmichael Construction is leading the project, and completion is set for 2025.

