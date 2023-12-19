Grand Island man sentenced on federal drug charge

A Grand Island man is going to federal prison on a meth distribution charge.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is going to federal prison on a meth distribution charge.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Felix Chacon, 61, to more than four years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine. After Chacon’s release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, in February 2018, Chacon twice met with an informant and sold the informant methamphetamine during controlled purchases which were monitored and recorded by police. In total, Chacon sold the informant 57 grams of actual or pure methamphetamine. Chacon pleaded guilty to his offense on Aug. 30.

Chacon’s sentencing included an enhancement for obstruction of justice. After his initial arrest on the charges in this case, Chacon was released from custody pending trial. However, Chacon failed to appear for trial on July 26, 2021. He was later arrested in January 2023 in New Mexico. Because he failed to appear for trial and absconded, an enhancement under the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines applied.

This case was investigated by the Trident Drug Task Force. The members of that task force include the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney Police Department, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Hastings Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, the Nebraska State Patrol, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

