Milder temperatures make their return and all eyes on on the wet holiday weekend.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures will be warmer today, but for many, it will come at the price of some breezier winds. The breezier winds will be over Central and Eastern Nebraska at 10 to 20 mph out of the south southwest. They may get closer to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in far eastern areas. Out west, the winds will not be as strong and will be more westerly. Those westerly winds will bring the warmest temperatures to those locations. High temperatures today will range from the upper 40s east to the low/mid 60s in the west. Winds will die down tonight and for the next few days should be much lighter. We’ll see an increase in clouds later tonight. Look for lows in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s.

We’ll see mostly cloudy skies for much of Wednesday through Thursday. That will keep things a bit cooler, although it will remain above average. Some light rain will be possible in southeastern areas Wednesday night and Thursday. But for most, dry weather is expected. It will not be cold enough for snow and ice. High temperatures on Wednesday will range from the low/mid 40s northeast to the mid 50s west. Highs on Thursday may be slightly higher in the upper 40s east to around 60° out west. Some great weather will return on Friday with more sunshine and the winds will remain on the lighter side. Highs will range from the lower 50s northeast to the lower 50s southwest.

Going into the holiday weekend, winds will be breezier, but not super strong. Saturday will still be quite mild despite increasing clouds. Highs will be mainly in the 50s. We may see some rain move in by the afternoon, but it is more likely by Saturday night. This rain will continue into Sunday and will be fairly widespread. There may be some dry spots at times though. Overall, some nice rain could be on the way. We won’t be done with the moisture after Christmas Eve as the moisture continues Christmas Eve night and into Christmas Day. But some colder air will start to move in from the west, which could lead to a change over from rain to snow from west to east. There still a big question as to how cold the air will be, which will determine whether snow falls and if it will stick. Chances are better as you go to the west. There’s still a lot of uncertainty to this forecast, so you’ll need to continue to monitor in the coming days. But for now, travel will only be impacted by rain Saturday and Sunday, but could be impacted by snow on Christmas Day.

