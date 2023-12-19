Report: Huskers’ Caroline Jurevicius, Hayden Kubik to enter transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Per multiple reports, Nebraska Volleyball Players Caroline Jurevicius and Hayden Kubik are set to enter the transfer portal. News first reported by Talia Goodman.

Jurevicius is a freshman outside hitter for Nebraska and redshirted this season meaning she will have 4 years of eligibility at her next school.

Nebraska volleyball’s Caroline Jurevicius has entered the transfer portal, per source.



Jurevicius redshirted her freshman year at @HuskerVB this season and was ranked No. 17 overall as a recruit. #NCAAVB — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) December 19, 2023

Hayden Kubik is the younger sister of former Nebraska Volleyball standout, Madi Kubik. Hayden played in just 13 matches in 2 seasons with the Huskers. She had a total of 10 kills for the Big Red.

Another @HuskerVB player, Hayden Kubik, has also just entered the portal, per source.



The sophomore played in nine matches this year and had a season-high two kills against Michigan State in October. #NCAAVB — Talia Goodman (@goodmansport) December 19, 2023

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.