Report: Huskers’ Caroline Jurevicius, Hayden Kubik to enter transfer portal
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Per multiple reports, Nebraska Volleyball Players Caroline Jurevicius and Hayden Kubik are set to enter the transfer portal. News first reported by Talia Goodman.
Jurevicius is a freshman outside hitter for Nebraska and redshirted this season meaning she will have 4 years of eligibility at her next school.
Hayden Kubik is the younger sister of former Nebraska Volleyball standout, Madi Kubik. Hayden played in just 13 matches in 2 seasons with the Huskers. She had a total of 10 kills for the Big Red.
