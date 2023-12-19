Security consultant talks about destructive devices

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in Hastings blew up on Sunday morning, and it later revealed the homeowner was experimenting with destructive devices. According to Gilberto Torrez, a security consultant, destructive devices aren’t rare. They’re also not necessarily common either.

Torrez spent time in both the military and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, where he dealt with explosive materials. He said there are many things that could fit under the title of destructive devices, and the technology hasn’t helped.

Torrez said with the internet there is much more information about explosive devices readily available than there was 20 to 25 years ago. Torrez notes the scary part for people who live around someone actively experimenting with explosives is they won’t know until something goes wrong.

Torrez encourages people if they see or hear something, to say something, as law enforcement relies on tips from the public.

“Look law enforcement, they’re not magicians, they’re not people with super powers, they are just good men and women who go out there and try to do their jobs and anytime a citizen can provide them a lead or information about somebody not doing the right thing,” Torrez said.

Torrez told Local4 Home explosions are not always products of bad intentions.

“Sometimes, look, explosions in my neighborhood, in my area, just the other day a home blew up, it was because of a gas leak, and either a gas water heater or an open flame ignited it and blew up the whole house,” Torrez said.

Torrez notes in the immediate aftermath of an explosion to remove yourself from the situation and harms way as soon as possible. That way law enforcement and public safety officials can do their job to the best of their ability.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.