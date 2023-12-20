AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for year-end holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - AAA is once again working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holidays.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program gets underway 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for 25 years. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” Brian Ortner, a spokesman for AAA, said. “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The service is free for anyone, but AAA wants people to use this as a last resort.

