AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for year-end holidays

Local4 News at 6
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - AAA is once again working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holidays.

The Auto Club Group is activating its Tow to Go program, which provides transportation for impaired drivers and their vehicles.

The program gets underway 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and runs until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for 25 years. When called upon, The Auto Club Group dispatches a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free. Since its inception, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” Brian Ortner, a spokesman for AAA, said. “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

The service is free for anyone, but AAA wants people to use this as a last resort.

“‘Tis the season for gathering with friends and family and AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home for the holidays safely,” said Brian Ortner with AAA Nebraska. “The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you’re tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location.”

