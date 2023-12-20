‘Duck Creek Sunrise’ crowned Local4 Photo of the Year

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After hundreds of votes online over the past few weeks, Gary Adams’ photo of ‘Duck Creek Lake’ in Nemaha County ended up taking home the top honor. We caught up with Adams to inform him of the big news Tuesday, and he was pretty darn excited and thankful for those who voted for him.

“We have a Nemaha County Through the Lens here in our area, so some of the people there, they voted too,” Adams said. “I appreciate all of that. Believe me, I’m as surprised as anyone that I won the contest.”

One thing he wasn’t so surprised of, though, it that it was a photo of Duck Creek Lake.

“It was actually a year or so ago that I took this picture, but I’ve taken a few in the same spot at Duck Creek Lake,” he said. “It’s in Nemaha County by Peru and Auburn, Nebraska. There are a lot of nice landscapes and reflective pictures you can get out there, and myself and others use that area.”

He said winning this contest will only motivate him to keep following this as a passion and keep looking for Nebraska’s beauty.

“I’ve been doing it for ten years,” Adams added. “At first it was just with my phone, then I got a camera, and I had a couple of my friends show me a couple of things to do. I kind of self-taught myself. I enjoy it. It gets me out and about, and my wife enjoys that too, it gets me out some.”

