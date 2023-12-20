Former Husker, Whitney Lauenstein, transfers to Texas

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whitney Lauenstein has committed to play volleyball at Texas after entering the transfer portal in December of 2023. Lauenstein announced her commitment via Instagram along side her fiancé and baby.

Lauenstein played for Nebraska Volleyball the entire 2022 season before stepping away from the team wanting to focus on family. In 2022, she averaged 2.78 kills per set for the Huskers. Lauenstein is originally from Waverly.

In her commitment post, she stated “the family is moving to Texas!”

Whitney Lauenstein commitment post. (Sports | Whitney Lauenstein)

