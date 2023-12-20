Former Husker, Whitney Lauenstein, transfers to Texas

Whitney Lauenstein's commitment post from Instragram.
Whitney Lauenstein's commitment post from Instragram.(Sports | Whitney Lauenstein)
By Chase Matteson
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whitney Lauenstein has committed to play volleyball at Texas after entering the transfer portal in December of 2023. Lauenstein announced her commitment via Instagram along side her fiancé and baby.

Lauenstein played for Nebraska Volleyball the entire 2022 season before stepping away from the team wanting to focus on family. In 2022, she averaged 2.78 kills per set for the Huskers. Lauenstein is originally from Waverly.

In her commitment post, she stated “the family is moving to Texas!”

Whitney Lauenstein commitment post.
Whitney Lauenstein commitment post.(Sports | Whitney Lauenstein)

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
Hastings Police identify person killed in home explosion
Explosion at a home located at 618 S Boston in Hastings early Sunday morning.
One person dead after Hastings home explosion
30-year-old Sebastian Dunbar,
Man arrested for second-degree murder after woman shot, killed in southeast Nebraska
John Cook, Nebraska Volleyball team return home after their Final Four run in Tampa, Florida.
Fans welcome back Nebraska Volleyball team from Tampa
EPA fines Grand Island beef plant over Clean Water Act violations

Latest News

Mariyah Avila, Hastings College WBB record
Avila ties Hastings College women's basketball record in win over Aggies
Hastings College sophomore guard Reggie Thomas.
Hastings College men’s basketball’s Thomas wins 3rd GPAC Player of the Week
Doniphan-Trumbull boys basketball huddles against Sandy Creek.
High school basketball scores + highlights (12.19.23)
High school basketball scores + highlights (12.19.23)
High school basketball scores + highlights (12.19.23)
Hastings College's Thomas wins 3rd GPAC POTW
Hastings College's Thomas wins 3rd GPAC POTW