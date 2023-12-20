Hall County decides to stick with adding to courthouse

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Courthouse additions hit the agenda yet again for the Hall County Board of Commissioners and this was the first meeting since they toured the Islander Annex building. The board came to a decision not buy the Islander Annex building. They came to that decision because they feel there were safety issues and many issues and many unknown variables. The safety issues centered around it being located across the street from a school.

Hall County Sheriff Rick Conrad feels bringing prisoners towards a school makes it unsafe for children as well as it being located in a residential area. Commissioner Jane Richardson said during their tour they learned the building would need a new HVAC system and there are varies other repairs to the inside and outside of the building needed. After months of discussion, they decided which direction to go in.

“We decided moving forward we’re going to look at the remodel of the building which was brought up a couple of weeks ago,” Richardson said. “The details have not been pounded out yet, but we’re going to go back to looking at the remodel of the building.”

Richardson said these are the same models that place the additions in back of the current courthouse which will the old county jail and DHHS building to be demolished. She said they will further study that plan and as of now they don’t know how much it cost.

The addition will be connected to the courthouse, and the goal is to keep cost under $40 million to avoid needing votes from the public for approval. Commissioner Gary Quandt called the plans a Taj Mahal and he let his opinion be known.

“My criticism is the plan we’re bringing forward now; and it’s just no common sense and like the one prop that I brought today it’s flushing taxpayers money down the toilet,” Quandt said. “Because the day that we’re done with the courthouse, we’re going to be looking at possibly adding on after that.”

Quandt said it doesn’t make sense for the judge’s quarters and bailiff to be on the opposite sides of the courthouse. During the session, Quandt told representatives from Davis Design that the board should’ve went with a different design company.

Quandt clarified that he’s only critical of the presented design, and wants the people to vote on courthouse addition regardless of the project’s price. Richardson is ready to keep moving forward.

“I would like to have the architects come forward with a remodeled plan and we can start working, honing in on that for exactly what we need, including the judges and their requirements,” said Richardson.

Richardson said they need to look at the requirements of everyone who’s housed in the courthouse. Quandt would like to see designs similar to what Cannon Mossberg and Dewberry presented 11 years ago.

“Take and rework that square building on the backside, continue to have the entrance where it is on the courthouse, work out the security and I think we can get it done for about $25 million,” Quandt said.

Quandt said he worked in construction for over 40 years, and this project is being planned backwards. He said usually you worry about the price after planning, not before.

