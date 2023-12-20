Hastings workers awarded for invention to improve asphalt work

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings city worker is being recognized for a piece of equipment he worked on to make patching potholes easier.

The Nebraska Local Technical Assistance Program presented an award to Dustin Lockling on behalf of the city street department for winning the annual Build a Better Mousetrap innovation contest.

Lockling is an equipment mechanic with the city, who created a trailer that keeps asphalt mix warm, making it easier to work with.

He said the best way to describe the trailer is that it patches potholes quicker.

“A setup like this is about $60,000, we built it for about $5,000,” he said.

Lockling said they saw one in a dealership and though they don’t need to buy it but could just build it.

He said it took him 200 man-hours over four to five months to construct the trailer.

Lockling’s invention helps improve safety as well as time efficiency while patching asphalt.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.