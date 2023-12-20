More clouds around the next couple of days, but all eyes are on the moisture coming for the Christmas holiday weekend.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - While there may be a little sun today, we’ll see quite a few clouds move into the area through the morning. There’s also some patchy light fog, mainly east of the Tri-Cities. Winds will be lighter across the area, remaining under 10 mph. Temperatures will range from as cool as the lower 40s in Northeast Nebraska to the low/mid 50s out west. We may also see some lower 50s in the southeast. There will be some partial clearing overnight, although southeastern areas may see some sprinkles or very light rain. Areas of fog will try to develop again later tonight and may stick around into tomorrow. Lows tonight will mostly be in the mid to upper 20s and lower 30s. Southeastern areas may see mid to upper 30s and lower 40s as dew points begin to climb there. It would keep any potential light moisture as liquid. Clouds will fill back in for many tomorrow on another cool day. Winds will once again remain on the lighter side. highs will range from the mid 40s to the mid/upper 50s. The warmest temperatures will be out west where some sun could come out. Southeastern areas may also get up into the 50s as the dew points continue to come up there. Late in the day, some light rain may start to move into our North Central Kansas communities later in the afternoon. This light rain will push northeast Thursday night and could fall from around and to the southeast of the Tri-Cities. It should move on our by Friday morning. We’ll start to get some clearing skies over the western half of the area by sunrise. Skies will clear from west to east Friday morning. I’m concerned that there may be some stubborn low clouds that linger over Eastern Nebraska much of the day. If this happens, some of those area may stay stuck in the 40s for highs. Otherwise, most will get into the 50s. It may get above 60° in Southwest Nebraska. We’ll see winds remain on the light side for another day.

Clouds will be back on the increase going into Saturday. It’ll remain mild with highs into the 50s and lower 60s. We will see some breezier winds. In fact, the winds will remain breezy all the way through at least Christmas. By Saturday afternoon, some rain will start to move in from the southwest. This rain will become more widespread Saturday night and continue into Christmas Eve Sunday. For most, temperatures will remain warm enough to keep it liquid with highs in the 40s and 50s. The warmest temperatures will be in the southeast. It may get cold enough out west for a changeover to snow. Snow is more likely in the Nebraska Panhandle. During the Saturday night to Sunday time frame, some solid amounts of rain are expected and should make a few folks happy. So if you are traveling on Sunday, just plan on wet roads unless you venture west of Highway 83.

A lot more uncertainty enters the forecast Christmas Eve night and beyond. It is fairly certain that colder air out west will start to make a push eastward. But what is more uncertain is how much dry air begins to move into this storm system. If moisture can stick around into Christmas Day, there will be a rain/snow transition somewhere over the middle of the area. To the east, it will likely remain a chilly rain with a better chance of snow as you go to the west. Some of this moisture may stick around Monday night into Tuesday. Because there is such low confidence in the Monday and Tuesday forecast, we could see very little to no impacts to some more significant impacts to travel. Continue to watch the forecast in the days ahead for more clarification as the holiday approaches.

