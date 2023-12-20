Nebraska Sec. of State comments on Colorado Supreme Court decision to ban Trump from ballot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to declare former President Donald Trump ineligible for the White House under the U.S. Constitution’s insurrection clause and remove him from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

The decision from a court whose justices were all appointed by Democratic governors marks the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment has been used to disqualify a presidential candidate.

Under Nebraska law, the Nebraska Secretary of State decides whose names will appear on the primary election ballot for President for each political party.

Read Secretary Evnen’s full statement below.

In Presidential election years, under Nebraska law, the Nebraska Secretary of State must decide whose names will appear on the primary election ballot for President for each political party. Yesterday the Colorado Supreme Court issued its decision in Anderson v. Griswold. The Colorado Court ordered that Donald Trump’s name not appear on the Colorado Republican Presidential primary ballot. The Court stayed its decision pending appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. It’s important for Nebraska voters to understand what this means for the Nebraska Presidential primary ballot. First, the decision of the Colorado Supreme Court has no binding legal effect on the State of Nebraska. The Colorado Supreme Court may control what happens on the Colorado ballot, but it has no legal control over what happens on the Nebraska ballot. In accordance with the usual practice of this office, the decision of whose names will appear on the Nebraska Presidential primary election ballot will be made and announced in the latter half of February 2024. The majority opinion in Anderson v. Griswold to keep Donald Trump’s name off of the Republican Presidential primary ballot is not persuasive in my view. There are other such cases pending in a number of states. I hope that the U.S. Supreme Court takes up this matter and decides it with all due speed.

The Colorado Supreme Court declared former President Trump ineligible for the White House under a Constitution clause. (CNN, POOL, KTTC, CO SUPREME COURT)

