New sports bar in Grand Island announces opening date

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thunder Road Sports Bar & Grill is set to open on South Locust Monday, January 8, 2024.

The restaurant and bar is located in The Bosselman Enterprises Campus at 1607 S. Locust St. in Grand Island and will feature a new menu that is also being adopted at the popular Thunder Road Grill located at the Bosselman Travel Center on I-80 & Highway 281. The menu highlights include Detroit-style pizza, burgers, wings, unique sandwich offerings, and full meals including steaks.

The motorsports-themed establishment is a family friendly restaurant and bar, featuring a full-service lunch and dinner menu, a Monday through Friday Happy Hour from 3-6p.m., late night kitchen hours, and more. It will be decorated in racing memorabilia and collectibles, with several full-size race cars on display, including a dragster hanging over the bar area.

Pool tables, darts, shuffleboard and game of skills will be available, as well as plenty of big screens for watching sporting events and games from any seat in the house.

Full menu, hours of operations, and more information can be found on their website.

