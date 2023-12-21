7th Street intersection on Burlington Avenue now open

Local4 News at 6
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Work has completed on the traffic signals at the 7th Street and Burlington Avenue intersection in Hastings, with work resuming on other traffic signal intersections in January.

The signal upgrade now gives motorists on Burlington Avenue a protected left-turn arrow onto 7th Street. The interconnection with the other intersections along Burlington Avenue is set for spring 2024, after this signal upgrade is complete.

The left-turn arrows for all four directions at 14th Street are now turned off. The City of Hastings says left-turning traffic will not get an arrow until the signal upgrade at 14th Street is finished.

When the intersection is taken out of service, left turns onto Burlington Avenue and crossing Burlington Avenue also will not be permitted. Burlington Avenue traffic will also not be able to turn left onto 14th Street.

