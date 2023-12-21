Albion man going to prison on drug charge

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - An Albion man is heading to federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced 42-year-old Jake Brian Spiegel to more than eight years to prison for the charge. After he’s released, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, on May 28, 2022, Spiegel was arrested after being found in possession of over 50 grams of meth. He posted bond and was arrested again on June 12, 2022, in Merrick County after being found in possession of more than 50 grams of meth. Shortly after Spiegel’s arrest, codefendant Cheryl Ann Gonzalez arrived at the scene and was arrested after she was found in possession of more than 150 grams of meth. Gonzalez told law enforcement that she was intending to deliver the meth in her possession to Spiegel. Gonzalez has a motion pending and a trial date will be scheduled after its resolution.

This case was investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

