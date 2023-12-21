Fog an issue this morning for many.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For parts of Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central Kansas, it has been a rather foggy morning. Accompanying some of the fog has been a little drizzle, which has led to some slick spots in part of Central Nebraska. Once it warms above freezing, that will no longer be a concern. While some of the fog will continue to slowly burn off through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, many are going to be stuck under clouds. It’s not completely overcast though, so some may get a little sunshine. The farther west you go, the better chance that there will be some sunshine. Some of the warmest locations today will be in the west and northwest where highs in the 50s to near 60° will be possible. Also, the southeast will get to the low to mid 50s despite clouds because there is a warmer, more moist air mass in those locations. But from North Central Kansas to Northeast Nebraska, many will be stuck in the mid to upper 40s at best. Winds will be relatively light, remaining under 10 mph. That will continue tonight and tomorrow. Late in the day, some light rain will move into Northern Kansas and lift northeastward through areas southeast of the Tri-Cities. Much of this should be out of the area by midnight. It won’t be cold enough for any wintry precipitation. During the overnight, we’ll see some clearing in the west and it will slowly advance eastward. Meanwhile, clouds will hold tough over the eastern half of the area. on the back edge of the stubborn low clouds, I expect fog to redevelop after midnight and it could be dense. By sunrise Friday, the clearing line should be very near the Tri-Cities. The clearing will continue to advance eastward on Friday, but we not see skies completely clear out in far eastern areas until the end of the day Friday. Highs are expected to get up into the 50s with some in the lower 60s in the west. But in the far east, temperatures may struggle to get to 50° if the clouds last for most of the day. Those same areas that finally clear out late in the day may see more fog develop Friday evening. Meanwhile, the rest of the area will have a quiet night with a slight increase in clouds as the night goes on.

Saturday should still turn out to be a fairly decent day as clouds continue to slowly increase through the day. Winds will also be increasing out of the south southeast and get up in the 10 to 20 mph range. I expect temperatures to rise back up into the upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday. Late in the day, some light rain may start to move in from the southwest. That rain will become more widespread Saturday evening and overnight Saturday night. This should continue into at least the first half of Sunday (Christmas Eve). Some areas Saturday night into Sunday morning, mainly in the southeast may even get some lightning and thunder, although no severe weather is expected.

Starting Sunday afternoon and for the rest of the forecast, confidence in the forecast quickly drops. My current forecast highs on Sunday range from the mid 30s northwest to the mid 50s southeast. But temperatures may start to drop through the day as the colder air pushes eastward. At the same time, dry air may try to move into this storm, which could bring the chance of widespread moisture to more of a hit-or-miss. Snow is already expected out west Saturday night into Sunday morning. But as the colder air pushes east, the rain to snow transition will push eastward. So already Sunday afternoon, snow could start to fall in parts of Central Nebraska. But it may stay to warm for this. At the same time, there may not be moisture. As we continue into Sunday night and Monday morning (Christmas Day), the rain/snow line looks to settle in somewhere in Central Nebraska. Keep in mind, that is if there is still moisture left. Some models at this point have already cleared out all the precipitation from our area. But other models actually keep this storm system around for several days into next week. This is why there is so much uncertainty in the forecast. The majority of the models that keep the precipitation going keep a split over the area with higher chances of rain in the east and higher chances of snow in the west. So at this point, the best case scenario is that we see very little, if any snow for the majority of our area and Christmas travel will be fine. Worst case scenario, road crews will be out plowing snow and travel will not be recommended for Christmas and possibly a day or two after. Please, continue to monitor the forecast and hopefully, a more clarified picture of the holiday weather will come soon.

