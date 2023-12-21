Hastings College announces plans for dining, residence hall upgrades

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - As the fall semester came to an end last Friday, students received an email from Dr. Rich Lloyd, president of Hastings College, outlining a plan to build a new state of the art residence hall on campus, as well as plans to transform its existing housing and dining spaces.

“Our work is based on the feedback of students, especially around our need to upgrade campus housing and dining facilities,” Lloyd said in the email. “Well, here we go!”

“It continues our efforts to make the College one of the most stunning, together-learning, student-focused campuses in the Midwest,” Lloyd said, adding that students will continue to be part of the planning process for the upgraded facilities.

Some work actually began earlier in 2023, with upgrades to several spaces on campus — including new furniture inside and outside Perkins Library, new basketball and pickle ball courts in the central campus area and a deck off Taylor Hall.

With the news announced last week, Lloyd said dining changes will start to take place in the summer and fall of 2024, and existing housing updates will begin in 2024-25, with a new residential complex opening by fall 2026. Details on the new residential facility are still being developed, but will include additional housing style options for students.

This coming summer, Scott Residential Management (SRM) will begin operating Hastings College Dining Services. SRM operates housing and dining for Scott Campus properties at the University of Nebraska Omaha.

SRM is working with Holland Basham Architects (HBA) to present the College a schedule and plans for the new residential facility, as well as needed improvements to existing residence halls and Hazelrigg Student Union.

The investments are supported by the Hastings College Board of Trustees, the Walter Scott Family Foundation and other supporters of the College.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.