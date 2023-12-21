Minden woman to be sentenced for courthouse standoff

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Minden woman stands convicted on reduced charges months after threatening the Kearney County Courthouse.

In a plea bargain, Cynthia Strate, 40, pleaded no contest and was convicted of misdemeanor third degree assault and felony possession of a controlled substance. She had been charged with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and terroristic threats, but those charges were dismissed.

Authorities say Strate threatened to “shoot up” the Kearney County Courthouse in Minden on June 22.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Strate pulled a gun during a session with a counselor and made threatening statements directed at the courthouse and its employees. Minden Police and the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team eventually arrested Strate after a four-hour standoff at a Minden apartment building. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Strate is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 28, 2024. The max penalty for the felony drug charge is two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

