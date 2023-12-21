Progress continues on Conestoga Marketplace

Local4 News at 11:30
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Woodsonia, the developers of the Conestoga Mall, gave an update Tuesday night to Grand Island City Council on the progress of the Conestoga Marketplace.

Woodsonia’s Drew Snyder said the project is ahead of schedule as construction crews continue to work to transform the area.

He reminded the council about how they worked to move tenants from the north side to the south side while crews remade that section of the mall.

Now, he said the south portion of the mall will shut down after the holiday season with the old Dillard’s building coming down and eventually making way for Target. It’s anticipated to open in 2026.

Though he said, right now, there are still businesses open in the south portion of the mall and urge people to get your holiday shopping done there. Some of those businesses include Tradehome Shoes, Maurices and Hallmark.

Snyder said additional retailers will be announced for the property in the next three to six months.

“Happy to report everything is going as planned,” Snyder said.

