Two facing marijuana distribution charges in Hall County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people remain in the Hall County Jail after a trooper located a large amount of marijuana Wednesday.

Pisa Keokongchack, 42, of South Carolina and Becky Thosychanh, 39, of California are both charged in Hall County Court with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp. Both are felony charges.

According to the criminal complaint, both Keokongchack and Thosychanh are accused of having 26.44 pounds of marijuana in their possession with the intent to distribute.

Both appeared in Hall County Court on Thursday, where the judge set bond at 10 percent of $50,000.

Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for January 18 at 2 and 2:30p.m.

