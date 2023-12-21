Woodsonia wants to develop ‘Good Life District’

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The City of Grand Island has been presented with a proposal that will have an everlasting impact.

Woodsonia proposed developing a ‘Good Life District’ in the north part of town. This is a $500 million plan that features over 2,000 housing units and a tournament style sports complex. It’s made possible through the Good Life Transformational Projects Act. Grants from this act are used to generate new economic activity or create new economic opportunities.

Good Life Districts also receive a reduction in sales tax from 5.5 to 2.75 percent, and the project must cost $100 million. City Council member, Jack Sheard said if the project goes through, it will reshape north Grand Island. He said overall, the project would help with housing crisis and bring people to Grand Island. Sheard also feels developing on the north part of town is ideal for this project.

“Having that be more than a lake that you see as you come into town, but really showcasing that is a focal point; that’s to me exciting,” said Sheard. “We need housing in Grand Island. We need housing so that we have people that can shop at the new mall that can send their kids to the new ball fields.”

Grand Island City Council voted eight to two in support of the project. Sheard said he supported them bringing it to the state level because there wasn’t a new tax attached to it. The major-mixed use project would be called Veterans Village because of it’s proximity to Veterans Softball Fields. Each city can only have one Good Life District, and if approved, Grand Island would be the first city to have one. Sheard also sees the impact a sports complex can have through his friends.

“They have kids that they travel with every weekend and they’re always going somewhere, and Grand Island is awesome,” said Sheard. “We have so many things for people to be proud of but they’re leaving to these tournaments all the time. I don’t mind that they do that, I’d like them to host one every now and again.”

Sheard said having a tournament style youth complex will bring more tourist to Grand Island. He said most of Grand Island tourism comes from the Sandhill Crane Migration and agriculture events.

So when you have an opportunity to attract a new audience into the city, you have to take it. According to Forbes and SportsETA, sports tourism has a national spending impact of $39.7 billion.

“The reason I felt good about doing that though is this is pretty exciting,” said Sheard “Like it will change and solve some of our problems. It’ll change the look of Grand Island and give us things that we know we need. I talk to people about the need for more ball field, more soccer fields.”

Sheard said the youth sports complex alone is very exciting top a lot of people. He said it’s not the only solution, but to see one with funding attached to it and what could do for North Grand Island is why he supports it. But one council member isn’t quite sold yet.

“I would like to see them come up with a plan on how they’re going to use the land,” said Mike Paulick, Grand Island City Council member. “Whether they want the city to go in partnership with them or they want to pay the city for the land and then just exactly how they’re going to work with the railroad for the overpasses.”

Paulick said he wants to know how much the project will actually cost and how long it will take to develop. He said he’s not against the plan, he just couldn’t give his blessing without all the details.

