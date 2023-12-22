County jail will receive tablets for inmates

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Commissioners went through a change of heart this week. A few weeks ago, they opposed inmates having access to tablets, but now they’re good with it. They will be provided by Cidnet, which is the same company that designed their phones and visitation system.

Hall County Department of Corrections Director Todd Bahensky said the tablets will improve workflow by condensing the amount of paperwork.

The tablets will be set up similarly to the visitation system. During the pandemic, they had to cut back on some programs, forcing inmates to rely on the kiosk in their cell area to access the program. Bahensky said limiting incoming paper will also keep cells cleaner, and limit ways for contraband to enter the jail. The facility is already battling to keep fentanyl out, but it’s not the only drug they have to worry about.

“The other stuff like synthetic marijuana type stuff like K-2, those sort of things,” said Bahensky. “They’re finding ways to get that stuff onto a sheet of paper and then it comes in through the mail, and that’s what we’re trying to avoid.”

Bahensky said there will be approximately 200 tablets, and the jail will track and monitor all tablet activity. He said 75 percent of inmates are awaiting trial. Bahensky said they must allow inmates access to the Law Library and newspaper outlets.

With the tablets, it will be at their fingertips and it eliminate the hazard of moving people around. Hall County Board of Commissioners Chairman Ron Peterson said it’s important for people to know they won’t see inmates on social media.

“These tablets aren’t like your tablets that you have at home where you have access to the internet as an example,” said Peterson. “These would have very limited use. It would be a very efficient way for our staff to be able to, at the corrections department, be able to work with the inmates because otherwise they have to go down to the kiosks.”

Peterson said it takes a lot more security and time to walk an inmate to a kiosk, compared to if they had a tablet. Along with the Law Library, inmates will be able to study for their GED and communicate with others via text. All messages are read by the corrections department before they’re sent and communication is limited to family members and their attorney. Bahensky said the tablets should also enhance safety.

“We deal with that, that problem of drugs finding its way into the facility,” said Bahensky. “That’s something that really concerns us. I mean it’s the safety of the inmates themselves, not knowing the quality of what’s coming in.”

Bahensky said officers aren’t familiar with how to deal with someone overdosing in jail, but it could make inmates more cooperative.

“I think it’s going to make it a lot easier for our corrections officers to be able to deal with the inmates,” said Peterson. “It can be used as a tool to make sure that they behave as an example; because it’s a privilege to use one, so if they’re not acting properly in jail then they won’t have access to them.”

Peterson said inmates being disruptive is the biggest and most common problem correction officers deal with.

