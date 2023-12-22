Grand Island Casino and Resort reflects on first year of operation

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It has been nearly a full circle around the sun for the Grand Island Casino and Resort’s temporary facility as Dec. 27 will mark its 1st anniversary.

Within the last twelve months the facility has added live sports betting and live table games to its latest lineup. The most popular topic in the realm of gambling on sports has been NCAA Football more than any other sport and the table games have been bringing in new faces. General Manager Vince Fiala says one word describes the first year, excellent.

“Revenue has been good, people here have been very good to deal with, we have excellent employees,” he said. “It has just been a good fit for us and for the community.”

An observation that staff made is that Fridays through Sundays are the busiest and anytime holidays are around the corner the traffic begins to increase. Fiala says there are a few specific months that bring in bigger crowds compared to others.

”Horse racing is a strong for us, so February through April of the beginning of May was very good for us,” he said. “Then you get the Summer sports and activities and it slows down a little bit, then we pick up again in the Fall. Starting in like October, November and December should be very strong months for us again.”

Since Christmas is less than a week away, the casino is expecting a larger crowd. Despite the success for the temporary facility they have faced a certain challenge.

“Getting employees and getting employees trained. Gaming is new to the area so we don’t draw from a lot of experienced people but we bring in some people we have brought people in from other properties and we sent some of our employees to other properties,” Fiala said. “Getting people familiar with the whole customer service aspect of gaming and how things work and the regulations.”

The Grand Island Casino and Resort’s partner Fonner Park is benefitting from their success. Back in November of 2020 the community of Grand Island voted in favor of bringing a casino to town and now after CEO Chris Kotulak has formed a partnership, he describes the relationship as terrific. The people that are supported the most by the connection is the jockeys and horses throughout Nebraska. Since there are only six licensed racetracks in the state, Kotulak wants it to return to its former prestige.

“Our obligation is to the horses and horsemen in Nebraska for an actual thoroughbred industry that once was. We are a shadow of our former self,” he said. “We are doing our role and we are hoping the other racetracks and horsemen groups will do the same thing. They need time to get their traction going.”

The biggest challenge in cooperating with each other is working in a shared environment and asking for permission when action needs to be taken.

