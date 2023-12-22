Grand Island girls wrestling wins inaugural rivalry dual with Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island girls wrestling traveled to Kearney for a road dual Thursday. It’s the first time these programs faced each other, since the Bearcats are in their first year with a girls wrestling team. The Islanders are in year three as a program.

GISH’s development over that time showed in a 60-18 victory over the Bearcats to start the rivalry.

Watch the embedded video for highlights.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.