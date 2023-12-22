Grand Island girls wrestling wins inaugural rivalry dual with Kearney

Grand Island girls wrestling wins inaugural rivalry dual with Kearney
By Mason Kern
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island girls wrestling traveled to Kearney for a road dual Thursday. It’s the first time these programs faced each other, since the Bearcats are in their first year with a girls wrestling team. The Islanders are in year three as a program.

GISH’s development over that time showed in a 60-18 victory over the Bearcats to start the rivalry.

Watch the embedded video for highlights.

