Group in Grand Island making quilts for those in need

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - In 2000 several ladies met at Third City Christian Church in Grand Island, and one thing bound them together, their love for quilt making.

That chance encounter turned into what is a quilting club today, and the fruit of their labor go to help those in need.

A quilt can be a sign of hope and comfort, and the club in grand island is helping get the blankets to those who need them. It started over 20 years ago, and for at least one member ever since it started, it’s been a family affair.

“See my mother was a quilter, my mother-in-law was a quilter,” quilting club member Dorothy Harmon said. “In fact, my mother-in-law was one of the founding members of this group, and so I inherited all of their fabric, so I have lots and lots of fabric, and my goal is to always use up that fabric for a good cause.”

As of December of 2023, the group has been using lots of fabric, making 100 quilts for different charities and organizations in Nebraska and even into South Dakota.

In the 23 years the club has been around it’s added several members, including Carol Wing, who now hosts the club on a weekly basis, and she says their club isn’t alone.

“We’re just one of many quilt groups, and there are several others in town, we each have found our own niche of who we help, and who we send out quilts too, and I think that’s awesome, because we can’t meet the needs of everybody, but you combine that everybody else and it does make a difference for people,” Wing said.

Those quilts also go overseas to places like Guatemala, and one of the founding members of the club, Kristen Henry, got to see the impact a quilt can have.

“To see the families receive the quilts that go on the beds and for them to actually have a made up bed was amazing,” Henry said.

In the states, the group also gives the gift of handmade quilts to school children.

“I’m a school teacher too, and I still substitute some, and I’ve seen kids at school when they get the quilts, how meaningful they are to them,” Harmon said.

The group has about 14 ladies who work on making the quilts, and some women aren’t able to make to the gathering, but they still help out in getting the blankets done.

