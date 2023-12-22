LSO arrests California woman after finding 100 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California woman after finding 100 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of her car on Wednesday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California woman after finding 100 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of her car on Wednesday.

LSO said an deputy stopped a black Malibu on east I-80 near Mile Marker 398 at 1:30 p.m. According to LSO, the driver, 29-year-old Chelsey Parker, was speeding, driving on the shoulder of the road and had improperly changed lanes.

Deputies believed there was a probable cause of criminal activity and called a K9 and handler to check the vehicle. Deputies found 100 pounds of vacuum-sealed marijuana bags in the truck and $3400 in their purse, which later tested positive for marijuana residue.

Parker was arrested for Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Deliver, Possession of Money in Violation of Drug Laws, and Evading Drug Tax.

29-year-old Chelsey Parker,
29-year-old Chelsey Parker,(10/11 NOW)

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pisa Keokongchack (left) and Becky Thosychanh are facing drug charges in Hall County Court.
Two facing marijuana distribution charges in Hall County
Conestoga Mall
Progress continues on Conestoga Marketplace
A driver was injured after her vehicle slid off Highway 281 near the I-80 interchange in Hall...
Slick conditions leads to early morning crash in Hall County
Whitney Lauenstein's commitment post from Instragram.
Former Husker, Whitney Lauenstein, transfers to Texas

Latest News

Hastings Police chose to take out their drone to get a bird’s eye view to better know what...
Hastings Police using drones to help keep officers safe
Hastings Police chose to take out their drone to get a bird’s eye view to better know what...
Hastings Police using drones to help keep officers safe
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: An immigrant family wades through the Rio Grande while...
Two U.S.-Mexico rail crossings closed by Border Patrol to reopen, Pillen says
A Texas man was jailed yesterday in Kearney for stealing a pickup and trying to steal money...
Failed ATM Theft suspect lands in jail
Workers discovered a time capsule, while tearing out the walls of a downtown Hastings business.
Workers discover time capsule at downtown Hastings business