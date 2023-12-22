Nebraska posts No. 5 lowest unemployment rate in the U.S.

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, according to the latest jobs reports.

Nebraska and Iowa unemployement rates rose slightly again in November but remained below the national rate of 3.7%. The U.S. rate decreased 0.2% from October, but was 0.1% higher than November 2022.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, seasonally-adjusted unemployment here is now at 2.3%, up 0.1% from October and only 0.5% higher than the lowest November state rate in the nation.

Nebraska climbed one spot to become the fifth-lowest state in terms of unemployment, tied with New Hampshire. Only Maryland, the Dakotas, and Vermont reported lower rates in November.

Iowa’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate also rose 0.1% in November, bringing the rate there to 3.3% — a 0.2% increase from November 2022.

Iowa’s unemployment is currently still ranked 21st in the nation, tied with Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.

Iowa Workforce Development reported 1,200 more unemployed claims in the past month than in October, bringing November’s total to 57,200.

Despite the tick upward in unemployment, the state’s labor force also increased, with more than 4,500 jobs added in Iowa in November, bringing the total employment gains for the year so far to more than 10,000.

“A bright spot in today’s report includes an increase of over 1,000 jobs in health care, an industry that has struggled to find workers,” Beth Townsend, IWD’s executive director, said in a Thursday news release. “That industry is up 8,500 jobs in 2023, which will help ease some of the gaps in the industry created by the pandemic. Additionally, there are over 62,000 jobs posted on IowaWORKS, a number which continues to exceed the total number of unemployed in Iowa.”

