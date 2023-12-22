Some fantastic weather leads us into the big weather system coming for the holiday weekend and beyond.

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Low clouds and fog continue for areas near and east of highway 81 early on this Friday morning. To the west of that, we’re seeing clear skies this morning. Much of the area will enjoy plenty of sunshine today as low clouds continue to slowly clear out of Eastern Nebraska from west to east. Far eastern areas may not see much sunshine until later this afternoon. It will be a mild day with winds remaining under 10 mph. The coolest area will be in the east with highs closer to 50°. To the west, we’ll see upper 50s and lower 60s. The weather will remain quiet overnight with just a slight increase in clouds. It’ll be decent with lows in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Saturday will be another nice day, but with more clouds. We’ll see increasing clouds through the day with a chance of light rain moving in from the southwest in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy out of the south southeast. Highs will be back into the 50s.

Rain chances will quickly increase Saturday night. It will become pretty widespread. Later in the night, areas east of Highway 281 might even have some lightning and thunder, that could last into Sunday morning. Meanwhile, colder air will be moving in from the northwest overnight, so northwestern parts of the Local4 viewing area will see that transition from rain to snow later into the night. The transition of rain to snow will continue to push southeast into more of the area through the day temperatures drop through the day. Highs on Christmas Eve (Sunday) will range from the lower 30s northwest to the mid 50s southeast. But most will see dropping temperatures through the day. As Sunday goes on, some of the moisture will begin to lighten up as some drier air moves into the system. In fact, Sunday night, there may not be too much moisture around. So between Saturday night and Sunday night, most of the snow accumulation up to a few inches will be over western and northwestern areas with very little if any accumulation in the Tri-Cities.

Going into Christmas Day (Monday), some wrap-around snow will continue over mainly Eastern Nebraska. I wouldn’t rule out a little snow in Central Nebraska, but the better chance for some accumulation will be in the east. Monday night through Tuesday night, some of that wrap-around snow may move back to the west a little bit and bring a chance for some accumulating snow to more of the area. It’s still a bit too soon for specific snow totals in those areas through early Wednesday morning, but there could be impacts to travel. Along with the moisture, Sunday through Tuesday will also feature some rather blustery winds, so blowing snow could be an issue for those that see it. Highs on Christmas Day will be chilly in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Highs on Tuesday will be improved a little out west. They will range from the upper 20s to the lower 40s. We’ll see better conditions with more sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs those days will be in the 30s and 40s with most of the 40s over the western half of the area.

