Texas man in court next month for attempted ATM theft in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas man was jailed in Kearney on Thursday for stealing a pickup and trying to steal money from an ATM.

According to officials, 27-year-old Trevion Jackson of Houston, TX, was booked into the Buffalo County Detention Center, charged with felony theft, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief and attempted theft. He is scheduled Jan. 18, 2024, for an evidence hearing in Buffalo County Court.

Jackson’s arrest was a long process spanning five months and at least four states.

Kearney police were called to a bank in north Kearney July 15 to investigate an ATM which had been ripped off its foundation. No cash was stolen. They eventually connected the incident to a pickup that was stolen from a Kearney apartment complex. Evidence at the scene of the stolen pickup indicated the pickup had been used to pull the ATM off its pedestal.

Officers located four additional pickups damaged at the complex during the same time frame the recovered pickup was stolen. The damage to the other four pickups indicated attempts to steal the vehicles.

Investigators identified another vehicle and license plate believed to be associated with the attempted ATM theft and theft of the 2006 GMC pickup.

A nationwide search using automated license plate readers located the same vehicle in Ardmore, Oklahoma on July 13, 2023 when Ardmore Police Department had contact with the vehicle. The vehicle had also been located in Oklahoma City, Houston, and Waukesha, Wis.

Jackson was arrested in Houston Dec. 12. He’s being held in Kearney on $50,000 bond.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.