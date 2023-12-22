Workers discover time capsule at downtown Hastings business

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Workers discovered a time capsule, while tearing out the walls of a downtown Hastings business.

The workers discovered the capsule at the The Athletic Center Building at 310 W. Second St. on Thursday, when they found the time capsule under a brick.

The time capsule was from 1922 and was in a tin-like can. It consisted of a post card, a penny from 1919, a business card from Dr. Amy Robinson and also a letter from Dr. Robinson that was written on her daughter’s 29th birthday. There was also a newspaper called the “Adams County Democrat” inside the wall with the capsule.

The businesses manager, James Barclay, said he was amazed to see the time capsule for the first time.

“When I think of time capsules, I think of Nickelodeon locking away their time capsule and to be on the receiving end of something like that and to find out it’s 102 years old is really cool and the similarities we found made it even more exciting,” Barclay said.

Barclay also said out of all of the items inside the time capsule, the newspaper was the most eye-catching item because of how different they were.

”I would say the banks posting the deposits for the entire bank is what I thought was one of the craziest things because to think of Five Points Bank putting that information in the Hastings Tribune what their deposit balance is, just blows my mind to see banks doing that,” Barclay said.

Barclay also said seeing the time capsule and all of the items in it has inspired The Athletic Center to make their own time capsule before the building is sealed after demolition.

“It’s just a really great idea to keep the tradition going and I’ve already talked to our contractors about how we go about putting in a time capsule before we seal it up,” Barclay said. “How do we put in a time capsule ourselves and set it up to where it will last another 100 years? So the next iteration of the building, someone finds it and gets to have the same excitement and experience as when we opened this one.”

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.