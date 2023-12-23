Hastings Police using drones to help keep officers safe

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Hastings Police got to the scene of the home explosion last Sunday, they didn’t know what they were dealing with. That’s when they chose to take out their drone and get a bird’s eye view to better know what they were walking into, and HPD said the drone can help with more than home explosions.

Hastings Police drone pilot, Officer Mark Grupe, said the drone brings a lot to the table.

“It’s an amazing tool that we have, that we’ve been fortunate enough to have, both donated and purchased for the police department,” Grupe said. “It allows us to be in multiple places at once.”

Hastings Police Captain Raelee Van Winkle said the drones improve operations, not only making things more efficient, but also safer for everyone.

“In the past we would have to put people in those situations, endangering them, or endangering the public,” Capt. Van Winkle said. “Now, we have that ability to take a step back, not get people out where they can get hurt, and be able to have that overwatch.”

Not only do the flying machines help the police department, the drones also helped the fire department better plan how they will provide aid to a scene.

“It’s more of a knowledge of what’s going on, so that we can take appropriate action and either complete stay away from the area if need be, or get water into that area if need be, but also it helps identify potential victims, so it guides us,” Hastings Fire Chief Brad Starling said.

Officer Grupe said that the drones also help the department do their job, while taking less man power.

“With the drone we’re able to put it up overhead, it helps us do search and rescue operations,” Grupe said. “We can cover a, say a cornfield, with one drone in a matter of seconds, it would take multiple, multiple officers minutes to hours to properly and thoroughly search through it.”

Captain Van Winkle said this is just one way technology has worked to improve the way they do their jobs.

“Technology is ever-evolving right, and in the police world there’s new things that are making our job easier, keeping officers safe drones are one of those things that we utilize, but there’s a lot of other equipment that involved technology, that helps keep us safe in doing our job,” Capt. Van Winkle said.

Captain Van Winkle told Local4 News each of the department’s drone pilots are fully certified through the Federal Aviation Administration.

