City of Albion declares Snow Emergency

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The city of Albion declared a snow emergency beginning Sunday at 10 P.M. The emergency will be in effect until further notice.  Heavy snow and high winds are expected starting Sunday night through Tuesday which city officials say necessitates cooperation from the public regarding parking restrictions and snow removal.

Effective 10 p.m., parking is strictly prohibited along emergency snow routes and all citizens are requested to move their vehicles to off-street parking along all routes during declared snow emergencies to expedite the snow removal process.

Snow removal will occur on emergency routes and around public safety facilities throughout the winter storm event Sunday Night and/or Monday and comprehensive snow removal efforts will subsequently begin in residential and downtown districts as soon as practical following the snowfall.  Comprehensive snow removal efforts are expected to begin in full force on Tuesday or Wednesday depending on the amount of snow and wind on Tuesday.  Please stay back and give snow removal equipment plenty of room to work.

The emergency snow routes are as follows:

  • Eleventh Street south from State Street to Fairview Street;
  • Sixth Street; and
  • Fairview Street from Highway 14–39 to Eleventh Street.

Downtown business owners may scoop snow into the street/parking area if there is no other place to pile snow.  Residential property owners may not scoop snow into the street.

