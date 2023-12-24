Hastings Police encourage drivers to take extra caution in inclement weather

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As a snow storm starts brewing around the Tri-Cities the Hastings Police Department is reminding drivers to be extra cautious behind the wheel.

HPD says if the weather is really severe then it might be safer to stay home, but for those who do get behind the wheel, Capt. Jason Haase says to stock your vehicle with blankets, snacks, a shovel and tubes of sand. He says there is one important thing drivers should do when blizzard conditions are on its way.

“If you are traveling outside of Hastings, and you are actually traveling to see people, make sure your car is filled with fuel, Capt. Haase said. “Make sure you have those things inside your vehicle if you slide off into a ditch.”

He added to be smart about the speed drivers are going and to leave plenty of space in front of you. If residents do get involved in a collision, despite the severity they say you should make a call.

“Best practice is to always call law enforcement anytime you have an accident. If it is within the city limits of Hastings call the Hastings Police Department,” Capt. Haase said “If your within the county, call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol those types of things.”

The most common incident during this type of weather are cars sliding into intersections causing an accident.

