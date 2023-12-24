National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning for central and south central Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Weather Service declared a Blizzard Warning for central and south central Nebraska from Sunday night until Wednesday morning.

According to the NWS, blizzard conditions are expected in parts of central and south central Nebraska, with total snow accumulations between seven and 14 inches. Northwest winds are expected to gust as high as 50 miles per hour.

NWS said visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

A White Christmas is coming in hot, err cold, tonight! Snow in western Nebraska today and then this storm, with blizzard conditions arrives on Christmas Day.



Adjust your travel plans and don’t get caught in this storm! Call *55 if you get stranded. Troopers are on the road. pic.twitter.com/EMQapX3uOP — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) December 24, 2023

