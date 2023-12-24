National Weather Service declares Blizzard Warning for central and south central Nebraska

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Weather Service declared a Blizzard Warning for central and south central Nebraska from Sunday night until Wednesday morning.

According to the NWS, blizzard conditions are expected in parts of central and south central Nebraska, with total snow accumulations between seven and 14 inches. Northwest winds are expected to gust as high as 50 miles per hour.

NWS said visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Interactive Radar
Submit Weather Photos and Videos
Follow @KSNBLocal4 on YouTube
Active Weather Alerts
Local 4 Weather Cameras
KSNBlocal4.com/weather

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California woman after finding 100 pounds of...
LSO arrests California woman after finding 100 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Through Christmas Day.
On the threshold of change
Conestoga Mall
Progress continues on Conestoga Marketplace
Major winter weather system set to impact the area in time for Christmas.
Major winter weather system set to impact the area in time for Christmas

Latest News

Major winter weather system set to impact the area in time for Christmas.
Major winter weather system set to impact the area in time for Christmas
Tri-City health department gives holiday cooking safety tips
Shoveling snow to free a car stuck from the Hastings winter storm.
Hastings Police encourage drivers to take extra caution in inclement weather
Hastings Police encourages drivers to be extra careful when driving in inclement weather.
Hastings Police encourages drivers to be cautious during inclement weather