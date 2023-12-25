Glaciarium ice rink provides family fun in Grand Island

Local4 News at Five Sunday
By Leroy Triggs
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re looking for a fun family activity to do during the holidays, there’s iced skating at Stuhr Museum.

The Glaciarium is where families are going to make memories on ice. This is the third year of operation for the attraction. It opened for the season on Nov. 1, but has only been open on weekends. With school out for the holidays it will be available all week after Christmas. One employee said the popular spot fills a void in town.

“It’s been real popular because I think a lot of it because we don’t have a skating ring in town anymore, roller skating ring,” said Becky Otte, employee. “There’s not a lot to do, and so this year we’ve had members and non-members come out and use the skating rink.”

The Glaciarium is open until March 1, and it’s only $3 for Stuhr Museum members and $5 for non-members. Otte said the ice rink does a great job of promoting something everyone holds near and dear to their hearts.

“The family time,” said Otte. “You know they come out with their kids, the parents skate with the kids. Just getting out and getting fresh air and doing something outdoors. But I really think the family time is the best thing about it.”

Jannella and Aracely Hernandez said even though they fell a lot, they loved being on the ice with their family. The attraction is open from noon until 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon until 3 p.m. on Sundays.

