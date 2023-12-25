Tri-Cities declare snow emergencies for Christmas day

A Snow Emergency is in effect for Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.
A Snow Emergency is in effect for Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.(MGN)
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney declared snow emergencies on Dec. 24.

They are asking drivers to not park along emergency snow routes to allow snow plows the space to clear the streets. Any violators of this rule could be given a citation as well as getting their vehicle towed. As a courtesy the cities are asking residents to stay clear on neighborhood roads if possible.

Snow routes can be found below.

Hastings

Kearney

Grand Island

