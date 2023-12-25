Tri-Cities declare snow emergencies for Christmas day

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney declared snow emergencies on Dec. 24.

They are asking drivers to not park along emergency snow routes to allow snow plows the space to clear the streets. Any violators of this rule could be given a citation as well as getting their vehicle towed. As a courtesy the cities are asking residents to stay clear on neighborhood roads if possible.

Snow routes can be found below.

Hastings

Kearney

Grand Island

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.