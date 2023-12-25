Tri-Cities sees white Christmas during Blizzard Warning

By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The National Weather Service declared a Blizzard Warning for central and south central Nebraska until Wednesday morning.

According to the NWS, blizzard conditions are expected in parts of central and south central Nebraska, including the Tri-Cities, with total snow accumulations between four and 10 inches. Northwest winds are expected to gust as high as 50 miles per hour.

NWS said visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation recommends not travelling on Monday, due to adverse weather conditions.

According to the Nebraska 511, there is a crash that occurred between Road X and Road Y, 13 miles south of Geneva. The right lane near that area is closed.

The Nebraska State Patrol said that I-80 near York has reopened after a crash due to multiple jack-knifed semis. According to NSP, no injuries were caused due to the crash.

NSP said the storm is causing issues on the roads. Slick driving conditions and blowing snow continue in many areas of the state.

