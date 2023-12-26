American Red Cross holds blood drive across Tri-Cities

American Red Cross Blood Donation
American Red Cross Blood Donation(American Red Cross)
By Brandon Mueting
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After Christmas, any community members who are still in the charitable mood will have a chance to satisfy that feeling. The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on Dec. 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The need for blood has stayed constant. Donations will help patients throughout the area and country as it helps people receive medical treatment during the holidays.

All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or a driver’s license is needed to donate.

Locations are listed below.

Grand Island

YWCA-Meeting Room, 211 E Fonner Park Road

Hastings

First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 501 N. Burlington Ave.

Kearney

Ft. Kearney Chapter

520 W. 48th

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: Grand Island Locust St Exit : Interstate View
Tri-Cities sees white Christmas during Blizzard Warning
FILE: Police lights
Teenager hospitalized in Hamilton County with gunshot wound
Major winter weather system set to impact the area in time for Christmas.
Major winter weather system set to impact the area in time for Christmas
The No. 2 Nebraska volleyball team won its seventh match in a row to start the season with a...
Nebraska 2-sport athlete Mendelson enters transfer portal
A Snow Emergency is in effect for Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.
Tri-Cities declare snow emergencies for Christmas day

Latest News

Vehicles traveling on Burlington Avenue during the winter storm warning
Emergency officials urge people to practice safety during blizzard
Volunteers preparing mashed potatoes for Crossroads Christmas dinner
Crossroads Mission Avenue hosts annual Christmas dinner
Volunteers preparing mashed potatoes for Crossroads Christmas dinner
Crossroads hosts annual Christmas dinner
Vehicles traveling on Burlington Avenue during the winter storm warning
Emergency officials urges people to practice safety during blizzard
Residence at Heritage at College View singing along to a worship song
Churches doing their part to be apart of Christmas celebrations