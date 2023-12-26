American Red Cross holds blood drive across Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After Christmas, any community members who are still in the charitable mood will have a chance to satisfy that feeling. The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive on Dec. 26 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The need for blood has stayed constant. Donations will help patients throughout the area and country as it helps people receive medical treatment during the holidays.
All blood types are needed. A blood donor card or a driver’s license is needed to donate.
Locations are listed below.
Grand Island
YWCA-Meeting Room, 211 E Fonner Park Road
Hastings
First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 501 N. Burlington Ave.
Kearney
Ft. Kearney Chapter
520 W. 48th
