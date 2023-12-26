Child ejected, others injured in Merrick County rollover crash

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - First responders remained busy in Merrick County as the winter weather led to injury accidents.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were sent out to a rollover crash at Highway 30 and 21st Road.

MCSO said the preliminary investigation concluded that a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Highway 30 and slid across the center line due to icy road conditions and the vehicle rolled.

There were six occupants in the vehicle in which at least two were not wearing seat belts at the time of crash. A child who was not restrained was ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

All but one occupant was transported to Merrick Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The child who was ejected was later transported to a Lincoln trauma center.

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected.

Deputies responded to a rollover crash at Highway 30 and 21st Road in Merrick County Tuesday morning. (Merrick County Sheriff's Office)

Icy conditions were also the to blame for an injury accident in Merrick County on Christmas Day.

Deputies responded to that crash on Highway 30 near 3rd Road, northeast of Grand Island.

The sheriff’s office said a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Hwy 30. The icy conditions caused the pickup to leave the road and overturn. Two people in the vehicle were taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Seat belts were used at the time.

Deputies responded to a one vehicle injury rollover accident on Highway 30 near 3rd Road in Merrick County. (Merrick County Sheriff's Office)

