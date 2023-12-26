Child ejected, others injured in Merrick County rollover crash

Winter weather led to another crash one day earlier
By KSNB Local4
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - First responders remained busy in Merrick County as the winter weather led to injury accidents.

On Tuesday morning, deputies were sent out to a rollover crash at Highway 30 and 21st Road.

MCSO said the preliminary investigation concluded that a 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on Highway 30 and slid across the center line due to icy road conditions and the vehicle rolled.

There were six occupants in the vehicle in which at least two were not wearing seat belts at the time of crash. A child who was not restrained was ejected from the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

All but one occupant was transported to Merrick Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The child who was ejected was later transported to a Lincoln trauma center.

Neither alcohol or drugs are suspected.

Deputies responded to a rollover crash at Highway 30 and 21st Road in Merrick County Tuesday...
Deputies responded to a rollover crash at Highway 30 and 21st Road in Merrick County Tuesday morning.(Merrick County Sheriff's Office)

Icy conditions were also the to blame for an injury accident in Merrick County on Christmas Day.

Deputies responded to that crash on Highway 30 near 3rd Road, northeast of Grand Island.

The sheriff’s office said a Ford F-150 was traveling westbound on Hwy 30. The icy conditions caused the pickup to leave the road and overturn. Two people in the vehicle were taken to CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Seat belts were used at the time.

Deputies responded to a one vehicle injury rollover accident on Highway 30 near 3rd Road in...
Deputies responded to a one vehicle injury rollover accident on Highway 30 near 3rd Road in Merrick County.(Merrick County Sheriff's Office)

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-80: Grand Island Locust St Exit : Interstate View
Tri-Cities sees white Christmas during Blizzard Warning
FILE: Police lights
Teenager hospitalized in Hamilton County with gunshot wound
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) throws a...
Former Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez to continue football career
A Snow Emergency is in effect for Hastings, Grand Island and Kearney.
Tri-Cities declare snow emergencies for Christmas day
Tuesday afternoon.
Storm still impacting us, Tuesday

Latest News

Dangerous weather conditions prompting Interstate 80 closures
I-80 and Hwy 30 closed westbound from North Platte to Big Springs
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to nearly 150 weather-related incidents on...
Nebraska winter storm keeps troopers busy on Christmas Day
The worst of the winter storm is over, but we are not done with it. Impacts are still...
The worst of the winter storm is over, but we are not done yet
Vehicles traveling on Burlington Avenue during the winter storm warning
Emergency officials urge people to practice safety during blizzard