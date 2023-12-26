Churches doing their part to be apart of Christmas celebrations

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Christmas time always brings people together and many community members spend their time at church, while some already have multiple services, but sometimes the holiday calls for extra service. First Presbyterian Church in Hastings normally has four services on Sundays, but with Christmas Eve being on a Sunday, they’ll have five. Reverend Greg Allen-Pickett said it’s a ‘all hands on deck’ approach on a Christmas Eve Sunday.

Allen-Pickett said they held their 10:30 a.m. service in the Fellowship Hall followed by brunch. Another special service is held in the afternoon at Heritage at College View. They hold this service because a lot of residence there aren’t able to make it to the church. They perform a special playlist and the service is held in the lobby of College View. Allen-Pickett said it’s important to have multiple worship services on Christmas Eve.

“We have a lot of people that come to church on Christmas,” said Allen-Pickett. “Our normal membership and normally we’re worshiping about 200 people 250 people on a Sunday morning; we have a lot more that come on Christmas Eve. Because people have family in town and there are other folk who come to the church on Christmas Eve and so we’re happy to welcome them here; and so that’s part of the reason we have so many services.”

Allen-Pickett said on Christmas Eve approximately 600 people come to First Presbyterian Church. They held a family orientated service at 5:30 p.m., followed by a more traditional service at 7:30, and a contemplative vesper style service at 11 p.m., which is similar to a midnight mass. He said it’s all about providing a variety of ways to be apart of peoples Christmas Eve celebration. Allen-Pickett said Christmas Eve service is like one big happy family.

“Man I love Christmas Eve service for that very reason,” said Allen-Pickett. “So a lot of our kids who’s gone away to college and some of who have even graduated college and moved to different towns they come back to visit their families during Christmas Eve and it’s like a family reunion, it’s the best.”

Allen-Pickett said he gets to talk to them and see how life has been since they moved away. He said it also gives them a chance to reconnect with their church family, just like those at College View.

“It’s very dear to me all the music that I grew up with loved to hear some,” said Resident at Heritage at College View, Eleanor Jurgenson.

Jurgenson said each year First Presbyterian Church comes to Heritage at College View it’s a wonderful experience, and her favorite song is Silent Night.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.