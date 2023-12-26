Crossroads Mission Avenue hosts annual Christmas dinner

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Crossroads Mission Avenue has been around for approximately 40 years and their annual Christmas meal has been around just as long. They started serving people at 1 p.m., and all of the community was invited to come enjoy a Christmas meal until supplies last. The meal consist of ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and dessert.

The event takes place in all Crossroads locations in the Tri-Cities, and Executive director Daniel Buller said this event brings everyone together.

“Here at Crossroads we like to just make it a special time; as much like family and like home as possible,” said Buller. “I think that’s an important part of restoring dignity to people’s life situation and helping them through otherwise it would be a very depressing time.”

Buller said approximately 30 people who don’t live at Crossroads come for a meal that’s free to all, and means a lot to the residents.

“I think it’s important for people who are in shelter to have that sense of family; you’re not going through something alone,” said Buller. “I think alone is probably the most dangerous place to be and a terrible place to be. So it is about being together today, that’s what makes the event so special every year.”

Buller said the goal is to make Crossroads feel like family for those who live there; residents also receive a gift at the event. He said when people join them for their Christmas dinner there’s usually a common factor.

“I think what we see generally is people that have nobody to spend time with and they’re kind of lonely and or they don’t have the ingredients to make a meal, and so we’ll see a lot of that. Probably, I would say people that just want to be around and spend time with someone else.”

Buller said those who live at Crossroads are usually facing a huge life challenge, making alone is a dangerous place to be.

“I always see that the majority of the people that we’re serving at Crossroads are facing issues of addiction, mental health crisis, financial crisis, and just anytime any of us are struggling alone it just makes you highly vulnerable to your situation.”

Buller said the bible gives an example of burying each others burdens, and as a Christian organization that’s what Crossroads wants to do.

