Emergency officials urge people to practice safety during blizzard

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Inclement weather has put Central Nebraska in a state of emergency. Adams County Emergency Management Director, Ron Pughes said situations like this are fluid and safety should be exercised at all times. He said when it comes to a storm, you should be prepared for the worst. In this case, the emergency management team is prepared for an all out blizzard.

They met with officials within the county to ensure they’re for all challenges ahead. Pughes said based on how the wind blows, some roads can become impossible to use for travel, which is why he’s urging people to stay off the road.

“Don’t go out unless you have to. If you do go out and when you’re in blizzard conditions or serious conditions like we’re facing make sure you let somebody know where you’re going, the route you’re taking, and call them when you get there; so that everyone knows that they’re safe,” said Pughes.

Pughes said if you get stranded in your vehicle in a blizzard, you should stay in your vehicle and wait for help. He also said you should fill your gas tank before traveling in these conditions, and no matter the location you should treat every road as it’s dangerous to use for travel.

A winter storm warning is in effect until Wednesday at 6 a.m. but now the blizzard is expected to fizzle out by Tuesday morning. Pughes hopes that’s the case because Tuesday will be a prime travel day for people going back home from Christmas gatherings. It’s also important to remember there’s not a lot of maintenance taking place while the blizzard is active.

“We only have so many different resources,” said Steve Kostner, Street Superintendent of Hastings. “We have so many people, so much material, and if we continuously hand or if we take people in and then the storm gets worst we basically gotta push everything off the road again.”

Kostner said they start plowing snow when it reaches three inches and then they would put more material on the road. He said the decision on using salt or sand just depends on the situation. Kostner said they’re periodically to his operators, based on what they’re seeing, but the wind poses a different challenge.

“When it’s windy the thing that sucks is that you know sometimes you gotta push it off the road even if you get less than three inches of snow,” said Kostner. “Just because you can have a lot of drifting.”

Kostner said at times that leaves crews plowing less than an inch of snow. He said preventing drifting consumes a lot of their time during a blizzard; having a backup in case you lose power is also advised.

“It’s very important to continue to make sure you got your backup power sources in line if you don’t have a power source and the power goes out in a storm like this make sure have plenty of blankets; things to do, games board games,” said Pughes.

Pughes said you also shouldn’t use your oven to provide heat for your home, and you should never bring your generator indoors.

