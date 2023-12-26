I-80 and Hwy 30 closed from North Platte to Big Springs

Dangerous weather conditions prompting Interstate 80 closures
Dangerous weather conditions prompting Interstate 80 closures(Shawn Wheat)
By KNOP News 2
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Hwy 30 from North Platte to Big Springs due to winter weather and poor driving conditions.

The I-80 closure in both directions from mile marker 107 to 179 went into effect Tuesday shortly after 1 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date on road conditions at 511.nebraska.gov.

