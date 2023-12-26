I-80 and Hwy 30 closed from Wyoming and Colorado borders to Lexington

Dangerous weather conditions prompting Interstate 80 closures
Dangerous weather conditions prompting Interstate 80 closures(Shawn Wheat)
By KNOP News 2
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation has closed I-80 and Hwy 30 from the Wyoming and Colorado borders to Lexington due to winter weather, hazardous travel conditions, and services filling up in many areas.

Eastbound is closed from Wyoming to North Platte, Mile Marker 1 to Mile Marker 179.

Stay up to date on road conditions at 511.nebraska.gov.

According to Lincoln County officials on Facebook, hotels have reached capacity in the North Platte area and officials have opened the Rec Center as a shelter for any of the travelers that could not find a room. The North Platte Rec Center is located at 1300 South McDonald Road.

