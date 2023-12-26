Nebraska winter storm keeps troopers busy on Christmas Day

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to nearly 150 weather-related incidents on Nebraska roadways on Christmas Day.

NSP said troopers responded to 28 crashes and performed 117 motorist assists as much of the state experienced a white Christmas.

The vast majority of the incidents did not involve injuries. However one crash, which occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. Monday, resulted in the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 for approximately three hours while clean-up took place. There were no injuries reported in that crash.

Winter driving conditions exist across the state on Tuesday and a Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas of north-central and western Nebraska. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for additional counties.

Travelers should check the forecast for their area before attempted to travel. All travelers are also urged to check 511.Nebraska.gov for updated road conditions before hitting the road. Any motorist who becomes stranded should stay with their vehicle and call for help. The NSP Highway Helpline is *55.

Nebraska road conditions as of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.
Nebraska road conditions as of 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.(Amber Little | 511 Nebraska)

